Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Increased to C$70.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $39.20 on Monday. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $41.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.86. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0981 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 3.80%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 773,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,287,000 after buying an additional 101,066 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,548,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,351,000 after buying an additional 246,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 602,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

