TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,143,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.13% of TCG BDC worth $15,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TCG BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in TCG BDC by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in TCG BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in TCG BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in TCG BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CGBD opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $739.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.87. TCG BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from TCG BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.41%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on TCG BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered TCG BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

In other news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan purchased 3,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $45,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

