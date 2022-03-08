TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. lowered its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $4,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in TC Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 338,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,296,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 828,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,057,000 after purchasing an additional 25,296 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 874,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,248,000 after purchasing an additional 275,131 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,193,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 451,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TRP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TC Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.91.

TC Energy stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.23. The stock had a trading volume of 131,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,808. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.70. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $56.84.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.708 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 182.67%.

TC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.