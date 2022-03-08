Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the January 31st total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taylor Devices stock. Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) by 146.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 37,855 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned about 1.83% of Taylor Devices worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taylor Devices stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42. Taylor Devices has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.62 million, a PE ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.85.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter.

Taylor Devices, Inc design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include metal bellows dampers, fluid viscous dampers, landing & arresting gear, pumpkin mounts, isolation systems, custom applications, crane buffers, shock absorbers, liquid die springs, lock up devices, and machined springs.

