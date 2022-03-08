Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.07 Million

Equities analysts expect that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) will post $51.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.50 million and the lowest is $50.70 million. Tattooed Chef reported sales of $39.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full-year sales of $213.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $212.67 million to $213.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $282.99 million, with estimates ranging from $275.00 million to $296.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tattooed Chef.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTCF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

TTCF stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.48 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tattooed Chef has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $25.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,240,000 after buying an additional 142,260 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Tattooed Chef by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

