TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $37.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TaskUs Inc. is a provider of outsourced digital services. It serves social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech sectors. The company operates principally in the United States, the Philippines, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Greece, Ireland and Colombia. TaskUs Inc. is based in NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas. “

Several other analysts have also commented on TASK. Bank of America raised shares of TaskUs from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TaskUs from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.67.

TASK stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. TaskUs has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $85.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.70.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $226.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TaskUs will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TASK. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter worth $221,829,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs in the fourth quarter worth $78,519,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 3rd quarter worth $71,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth $30,760,000. Finally, 3G Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of TaskUs by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,638,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

