Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

SNDX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of SNDX stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.86. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $25.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.05 million, a PE ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $2.49. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 36,609 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $697,401.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Briggs Morrison sold 35,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $703,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,821 shares of company stock worth $3,658,156 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $3,500,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 733,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,011,000 after buying an additional 26,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,170,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,436,000 after buying an additional 516,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 460,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,808,000 after buying an additional 148,500 shares in the last quarter.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.