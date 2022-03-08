Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
SNDX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.40.
Shares of SNDX stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.86. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $25.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.05 million, a PE ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 36,609 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $697,401.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Briggs Morrison sold 35,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $703,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,821 shares of company stock worth $3,658,156 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $3,500,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 733,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,011,000 after buying an additional 26,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,170,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,436,000 after buying an additional 516,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 460,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,808,000 after buying an additional 148,500 shares in the last quarter.
About Syndax Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
