Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $465.75 Million

Analysts expect Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) to report sales of $465.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $466.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $465.00 million. Synaptics posted sales of $325.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.59. Synaptics had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.85.

Synaptics stock opened at $205.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 58.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.47 and its 200 day moving average is $222.89. Synaptics has a one year low of $114.05 and a one year high of $299.39.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $303,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total value of $1,610,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Synaptics by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,911,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,913 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Synaptics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,532,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,312,268,000 after acquiring an additional 608,675 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Synaptics by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,884,000 after acquiring an additional 156,284 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Synaptics by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,689,000 after acquiring an additional 133,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,357,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

