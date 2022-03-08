Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in February

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYIEY. Societe Generale raised shares of Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Symrise from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

Shares of Symrise stock opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. Symrise has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.84.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

