Sycomore Asset Management Purchases New Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 93 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.79, for a total transaction of $674,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.70, for a total value of $183,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,080 shares of company stock valued at $14,424,416. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $494.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $632.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $655.96. The company has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $467.22 and a 1 year high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Odeon Capital Group cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $792.59.

SVB Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.