Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price target boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SU. CSFB set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.22.

Shares of SU stock traded down C$0.53 on Tuesday, hitting C$41.57. 11,965,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,530,546. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.50 billion and a PE ratio of 14.98. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$21.90 and a twelve month high of C$43.12.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.79, for a total value of C$1,839,450.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.11, for a total value of C$2,346,804.00.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

