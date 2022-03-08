Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $211.83.

SUI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI stock traded down $4.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $177.04. 982,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,224. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.69. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $140.34 and a 12-month high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 16.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

