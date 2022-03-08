Summerset Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SNZ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Summerset Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SNZ – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0684 per share on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Summerset Group’s previous final dividend of $0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.85, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Get Summerset Group alerts:

Summerset Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summerset Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages in New Zealand. It provides independent living, care centers with rest home, and hospital-level care and memory care centers, as well as rest home care, and respite and short-term care services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summerset Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summerset Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.