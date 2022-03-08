Summerset Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SNZ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Summerset Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SNZ – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0684 per share on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Summerset Group’s previous final dividend of $0.06.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.85, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.12.
Summerset Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
