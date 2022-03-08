Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.60-$10.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYK. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $292.00.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.57. The company had a trading volume of 40,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,708. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $259.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $94.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker has a 1-year low of $227.84 and a 1-year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

