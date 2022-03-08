Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) PT Raised to $41.00

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Compass Point from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 343.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stronghold Digital Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Shares of SDIG stock opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.00. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $35.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 10.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

