Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 256 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 17,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN opened at $234.36 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $261.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.27%.

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.12.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

