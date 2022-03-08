Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,860 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $8,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $44.54 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.44.

