Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $10.12 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 94.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HON stock opened at $182.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.99. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $124.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.57.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

