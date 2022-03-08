Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $1,327,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 33,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $13,135,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.80.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $152.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.67. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.21 and a 12 month high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

