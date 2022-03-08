Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 3,345 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 115.6% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 183.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $74.32 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $65.43 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.81 and its 200-day moving average is $88.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

