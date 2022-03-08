Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 422 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD opened at $322.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.52 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $362.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.11. The firm has a market cap of $337.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

