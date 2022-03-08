Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.60 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,334 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $221.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $213.65 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

