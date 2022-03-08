Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,448 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,573,000 after purchasing an additional 32,488 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,049,000 after acquiring an additional 120,060 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 364.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,938 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 44.9% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 655.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 51,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 44,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.57.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $93.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.43. The company has a market cap of $144.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.76%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

