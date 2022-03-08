Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 676 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,152 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,121 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 3,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $187,901.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,584 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,753 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $118.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $209.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Bank of America started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.58.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.