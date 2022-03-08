Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 60 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 160.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $435.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $522.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $614.32. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $432.09 and a 12-month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.69.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

