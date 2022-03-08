Strategy Asset Managers LLC Invests $242,000 in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,725,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,734,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,139,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 1,984.3% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 116,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 111,222 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,817,000.

KRBN stock opened at $38.64 on Tuesday. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $56.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.86.

