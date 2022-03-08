Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $650,000 Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Stryker by 4.3% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 40,958 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,638,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYK. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.00.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SYK opened at $253.41 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $227.84 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $259.15 and its 200 day moving average is $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.36%.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

