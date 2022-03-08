Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $650,000 Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2022

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Stryker by 4.3% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 40,958 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,638,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYK. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.00.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SYK opened at $253.41 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $227.84 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $259.15 and its 200 day moving average is $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.36%.

About Stryker (Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Stryker (NYSE:SYK)

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.