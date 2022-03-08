Strategy Asset Managers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,358 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% in the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 210.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 19,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.62.

AMAT stock opened at $119.22 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.50 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

