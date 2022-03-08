Strategy Asset Managers LLC Buys 646 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,805 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $151,632,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.6% during the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.23.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total value of $4,403,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $452,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 152,098 shares of company stock worth $35,794,206 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM opened at $196.23 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $184.44 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.90.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

