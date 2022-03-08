Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,970 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.28% of Strategic Education worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 465,264 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,803,000 after purchasing an additional 84,037 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on STRA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

STRA opened at $57.29 on Tuesday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.01 and a 12 month high of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.30.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.59 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 104.80%.

In other news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,120,405.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman acquired 13,001 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.24 per share, with a total value of $783,180.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

