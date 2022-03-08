Stonnington Group LLC Takes $601,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $127.94 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $125.27 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.64. The company has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.57%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.38.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

