Stonnington Group LLC Purchases New Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 2,145.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen increased their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.17.

Shares of MU stock opened at $75.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.66. The stock has a market cap of $84.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,673 shares of company stock worth $22,973,742 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

