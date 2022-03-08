Stonnington Group LLC Makes New Investment in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth approximately $376,570,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at about $192,549,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at about $143,486,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,443,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,485,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LCID. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners started coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 33.80.

Shares of LCID opened at 23.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 32.58. Lucid Group Inc has a 52-week low of 16.12 and a 52-week high of 57.75.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.35 by -0.29. The company had revenue of 26.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 59.87 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 633.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lucid Group Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

