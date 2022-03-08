Stonnington Group LLC Makes New Investment in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth approximately $376,570,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at about $192,549,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at about $143,486,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,443,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,485,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms recently weighed in on LCID. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners started coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 33.80.
Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.35 by -0.29. The company had revenue of 26.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 59.87 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 633.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lucid Group Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.
About Lucid Group (Get Rating)
Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
