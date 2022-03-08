Stonnington Group LLC Invests $409,000 in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Middleby by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Middleby by 3.4% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Middleby by 24.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Middleby by 1.3% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Middleby by 21.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Middleby alerts:

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MIDD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Middleby from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.56.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $166.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $157.25 and a 1 year high of $201.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.92.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.08. Middleby had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $866.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Middleby (Get Rating)

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.