Stonnington Group LLC Invests $306,000 in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 61,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 73,069 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,330,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,753,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 248.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 408,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 951,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,263,000 after buying an additional 491,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chico’s FAS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $496.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

