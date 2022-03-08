Stonnington Group LLC Has $357,000 Stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Stonnington Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Flywire were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 116.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 29,151 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Flywire in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLYW opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. Flywire Co. has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $51.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 million. The firm’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other Flywire news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 120,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $4,863,528.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $3,829,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 390,944 shares of company stock valued at $14,250,948.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

