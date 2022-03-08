Stonnington Group LLC Buys Shares of 16,100 HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HSBC. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 17.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,000,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the second quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of HSBC by 5.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 30.2% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HSBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 470 ($6.16) to GBX 560 ($7.34) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 450 ($5.90) to GBX 500 ($6.55) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $495.00.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $38.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.77%. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.16%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

