Stone House Investment Management LLC Has $242,000 Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:UMAY)

Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:UMAY – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 81,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter.

UMAY stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,895. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $28.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.42.

