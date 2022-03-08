StockNews.com Upgrades Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) to Buy

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vanda Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $619.48 million, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.10. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 6.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 12,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $133,745.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 7,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $84,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,015 shares of company stock worth $334,662. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3,824.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

