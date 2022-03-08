StockNews.com Lowers Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WB. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Weibo from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. HSBC cut their price target on Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. 86 Research upgraded Weibo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $23.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Weibo has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.79.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Weibo had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Weibo will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Weibo by 74.0% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,276,000 after purchasing an additional 512,861 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Weibo by 14.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weibo in the third quarter worth approximately $5,885,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Weibo by 197.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 19,781 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,309,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

