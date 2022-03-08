Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 3,054 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 89.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $26,000. blooom inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Citigroup by 91.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.77.

C opened at $55.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.07 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 20.24%.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

