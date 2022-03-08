Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,805,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 408.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,001,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,810 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 185.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 44,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 28,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $4,836,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $13,478,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 752,471 shares of company stock worth $66,896,376 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SCHW stock opened at $76.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $62.33 and a 12 month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.78.

Charles Schwab Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.