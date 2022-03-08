Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,340 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Ventas by 32.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,047,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,836,000 after acquiring an additional 258,377 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 5.8% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 74,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,949,000 after buying an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,530,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,420,000 after buying an additional 49,901 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 350.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,824,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,947,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VTR. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

NYSE:VTR opened at $55.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 399.46, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.14. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $61.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 0.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

