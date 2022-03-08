Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Buys Shares of 5,670 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 56,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 39,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 164,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 390.1% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 223,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after buying an additional 178,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC opened at $45.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $37.48 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.46.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

