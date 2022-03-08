Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 10,289 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,028% compared to the average volume of 912 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of WPRT traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,230. The stock has a market cap of $345.00 million, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $10.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,747 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 116,901 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 745,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 471,479 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 273.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 40,569 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 1,523.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 297,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 278,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,654,119 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after buying an additional 793,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

