Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.35

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.35 and traded as low as C$6.98. Stingray Group shares last traded at C$7.03, with a volume of 41,915 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Stingray Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Stingray Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$493.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.22.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.