Stewardship Advisors LLC Has $41.25 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stewardship Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,714 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 14.8% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,856 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,054,000 after acquiring an additional 932,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,566,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,444,000 after purchasing an additional 137,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,049,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,017,000 after purchasing an additional 223,811 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $417.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,390,480. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $382.83 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $451.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.42.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

