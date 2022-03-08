State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $7,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BR. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17,000.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Tobam grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.1% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.4% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $76,791.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR opened at $147.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.53. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.58 and a 52 week high of $185.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.02%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

