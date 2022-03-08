State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,371 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,371 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $5,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 100.0% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 81.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ATO opened at $116.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.46. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.80 and a fifty-two week high of $116.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

ATO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

