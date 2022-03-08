State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 23,100 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in FOX were worth $6,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in FOX by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in FOX by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,653,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,087 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in FOX in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 1,175.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 108,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 99,903 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in FOX by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,384,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,806,000 after purchasing an additional 101,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day moving average is $39.38.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FOXA shares. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.46.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

